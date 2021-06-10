Sylvia Anne Osborne, 83, of Temple, Georgia, died on Tuesday, June, 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, 2021, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. and interment will be at Concord Baptist Church in Temple.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
