Sylvia Jordan, 63, of Woodland, Alabama, died on Oct. 31, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. Georgia time at Mt Carmel United Methodist Church, 687 County Road 51 in Woodland. Interment will follow
in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
