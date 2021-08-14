Sylvia Ann Palmer Galloway, 68, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The family will receive friends at Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland, Georgia, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mossey Creek Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.