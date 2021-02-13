Mrs. Syble Ploof, 75, of Bremen, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Rockmart, Georgia, the daughter of the late William Fincher and Frances Bollen Fincher.
Mrs. Ploof was
a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Fincher.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph Edward Ploof, of Bremen; children, Sheila and Paul Norton, of Muscadine, Alabama, Tracie and Anthony Sims, of Muscadine, Sunshine and Jon Smith, of Bremen; Scott Ploof and Michelle Dixon, of Dalton, Georgia; sisters, Denise Lemon, of Buchanan, Velvet Smith, of Buchanan, and Edna Morgan, of Thomasville, Alabama; brothers, Edward Fincher, of Buchanan, Randy Fincher, of Cedartown, and Jimmy Fincher, of Cedartown, and her special care taker, Amanda Haney.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jon Smith and Bro. Drew Norton officiating. Paul Norton, Dalton Sims, Anthony Sims, Grier Smith, Scott Ploof, Jonathan Smith, Dustin Sims and Caleb Ploof will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Hightower, Dennis House and Jean Jones.
Interment will follow in Union Grove Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ralph Ploof officiating.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.