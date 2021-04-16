Susan E. Manning, 75, of West Carthage, New York, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home after being stricken suddenly.

Susan was born

on March 22,

1946, in Cook

County, Illinois, the daughter of the late John William and Norma Jean (Sheppard) McAfee. She married James

L. Manning on June 19, 1999, in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Susan was employed for

many years by Lockheed-Martin

in California

as an aircraft electrician. The couple lived

in Villa Rica,

Georgia, for many years before

coming to New

York State. She

loved motorcycle rides and being outdoors, gardening and was an outstanding woodworker who

had a woodshop

that would rival any man’s shop.

She is survived

by her husband, James Manning of West Carthage; daughter, Donna Jefferies of The Colony, Texas;

sisters, Lynn

of Cartersville, Georgia, Marilyn Heard and Ann

of Norfolk, Virginia; brothers, Rick

McAfee of Adairville, Georgia and John McAfee of Grand Prairie, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie Fussell

and Nicholas Everhart; and

several nieces

and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-

McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage,

New York. To leave

an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.

com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Manning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.