Susan E. Manning, 75, of West Carthage, New York, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home after being stricken suddenly.
Susan was born
on March 22,
1946, in Cook
County, Illinois, the daughter of the late John William and Norma Jean (Sheppard) McAfee. She married James
L. Manning on June 19, 1999, in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Susan was employed for
many years by Lockheed-Martin
in California
as an aircraft electrician. The couple lived
in Villa Rica,
Georgia, for many years before
coming to New
York State. She
loved motorcycle rides and being outdoors, gardening and was an outstanding woodworker who
had a woodshop
that would rival any man’s shop.
She is survived
by her husband, James Manning of West Carthage; daughter, Donna Jefferies of The Colony, Texas;
sisters, Lynn
of Cartersville, Georgia, Marilyn Heard and Ann
of Norfolk, Virginia; brothers, Rick
McAfee of Adairville, Georgia and John McAfee of Grand Prairie, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie Fussell
and Nicholas Everhart; and
several nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-
McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage,
New York. To leave
an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.
com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.