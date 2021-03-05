Ms. Susan Paulette Livingston, 65, of Eastman, Georgia (Originally from Villa Rica) died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Horace Stover officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in East Point, Georgia.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic we recommend that guests wear masks and maintain a proper social distance from those of other households.
For those who aren’t able to attend the service, we will be live streaming the funeral on our Facebook page and the recording will be uploaded to our website at a later time.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
