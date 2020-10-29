Susan Brock

Ms. Susan Lynn (Holloman) Brock, 59, of Temple, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
She was born in Villa Rica on Sunday, Feb. 5, 1961. Ms. Brock is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce (Smith) Holloman.
Ms. Brock was a Temple High School graduate. She owned and operated Susan’s Discount Grocery in Temple for 17 years. Susan enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, and working in her garden. Ms. Brock loved her family dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was known as hard working, dependable, loving and selfless person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her two sons and one daughter-in-law, Eric Brock, of Temple, and Adam and Megan Brock, of Temple; one daughter, Maddison Wilson, of Bremen; her father, Edward Holloman, of Temple; one brother, Wade Holloman, of Temple; four grandchildren, Aiden Brock, Camden Brock, Carter Brock, Olivia Brock and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted at Concord Baptist Church in Temple on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Corky Addison officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing online tribute wall at www.croft
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Tempe is entrusted with the arrangements.
