Shirley Sue Pope, 86, of Lewis Center, Ohio, formerly of
Villa Rica, and Jacksonville, Florida, died on Monday,
Feb. 7, 2022, in
Ohio.
She was born in Villa Rica on Oct. 7,1935, the daughter of the late Lewis Watkins Leathers
and the late Essie Mae Broome Leathers.
She lived most of her lifetime in this area, graduated from Villa Rica High School, and attended college for some
time.
She was a self-employed health and life insurance broker in this area from 1974-92 when she retired.
She was a member of the “famous Red Hats” of Villa Rica
and the Senior Dance in Villa Rica was started by Sue and Hazel Roberts.
She worked fearlessly at anything she started to make it a success for her friends and the town she loved and was always there to
help anyone who needed her. She
was a long- time member of Villa Rica First United Methodist Church.
It has been said
that happiness resides not in possessions, and not in gold; happiness dwells in the soul — that explains why Sue was such a happy, outgoing and loved person to everyone who met and knew her — she will be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bates Pope, and her daughter, Pamela Dobbins.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Chris and Jennifer Dobbins of Jacksonville, and Leann and Ben Stevens of Lewis Center; stepgrandchildren, Jeff and Mary Beth Fortune of Kennesaw; great-grandchildren, Carson Dobbins, Madison Dobbins and Emily Dobbins of Jacksonville, and Kendall Stevens of Ohio; great-stepgrandchildren, Grier and Elizabeth Fortune of Kennesaw; a number of cousins and numerous “special” friends.
The family will receive friends at the J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb.
15, 2022, from the
J. Hoyt Thomas Chapel with Danny Waldrop officiating and the eulogy by Diane Wilson. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
