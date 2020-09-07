Ms. Sue (Fain) Parks, age 85, of Temple passed away on Saturday, September 5. She was born in Reynolds, Georgia on Tuesday, February 5,
1935.
Ms. Parks was preceded in death by her mother, Marion (Payne) Cochran and by one grandson, Joseph Wilder,
Jr.
Ms. Parks made a career as a florist. She attended District Line United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include three daughters and one son-in-law, Joyce Finch of Rockmart, Georgia, Meri Kelly of Jupiter, Florida, and Gay and Bobby Ballentine of Temple; one son, Rudolph Parks, Jr. of Stuart, Florida; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Carlotta Cochran of Fairfax, Virginia and Bob and Elaine Cochran of Perry, Georgia; two sisters, Fran Cochran of Perry, Georgia and Juanita Barrow of Butler, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Amanda Finch, Samuel Finch, Kristin Ballentine Dunson, Rachel Marshall, Jeremy Parks, Jason Callaway and Chip Callaway; six great-grandchildren, Bobby Ballentine, Abigail Dunson, Logan Marshall, Everett Parks, Elliott Parks, Emerson Parks and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Ms. Parks’ wishes, she will be cremated.
The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.
