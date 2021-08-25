Mary “Sue” Caldwell, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1929, in Carrollton, daughter of the late S.W. Driver and the late Sara Epsie Cosper Driver.
She retired from Sewell Manufacturing Company where she worked as a seamstress for many years. She previously worked for Turner Manufacturing, Bremen Trouser and Carrollton Police Department.
She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church where she served as pianist for 62 years and member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, W. Dewey Caldwell; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Peggy Driver; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and the Rev. H.T. Henderson; brother-in-law, Kelly Thompson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Frances and the Rev. Bunyan McClung.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Charlene Caldwell, of Buchanan; grandchildren, Dickie and Diane Caldwell and Rusty and Janet Caldwell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ronald Carroll and the Rev. Josh Thompson officiating. David Caldwell will render the eulogy.
Interment will follow at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Van Brown officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Ty Caldwell, Jason McClung, Jesse Thompson and Jerry Brown III.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Youth at P.O. Box 1022, Bremen, GA 30110.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
