Mr. C. Styles Pollard, 84, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on March 26, 2021.
Mr. Pollard was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in Ranburne to the late Buford and Clara Pollard.
He was retired from East Alabama Gas Company where he worked in sales. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jerri Crosson Pollard, his brother, Darrel Pollard, and several nephews.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-laws, Jan and Darrell Teal, and Joan and Marty Otwell; his grandchildren, Kendyl Smith (Jenny Smith) and Derek Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Jaycee Witt, Alex Witt, Grayson Smith, Madilynn smith, and Slate Smith; his brothers, Winford “Wimp” Pollard, Bobby Pollard (Sara), and Dale Pollard; and his aunt, Merle Preston.
Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Chris Jackson, Bro. Roger Wood, and the Rev. J. Marcus Merritt officiated. Interment followed the services.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
