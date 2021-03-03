Steven Graig Styles, 43, of Winston, Georgia, died on Feb. 28, 2021.

Viewing with be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home, 116 Cleghorn St., Villa Rica, Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Styles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.