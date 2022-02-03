Steve Dallas Young, 70, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home in Bremen.
The first thing that most people noticed about Steve was his wide, welcoming smile; an ear-to-ear grin that was the first introduction to this man’s vibrant inner being and sunny outlook on life. More than a glass-half-full kind of guy, he saw every situation in a positive light. A favorite expression summed up his life attitude; “It’s gonna get messy, but it’s gonna be good”!
Born in Newnan on Dec. 12, 1951, Steve grew up in Carrollton, and graduated from Carrollton High School and West Georgia College with a B.S. degree in biology.
Steve joined the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game and Fish Division in 1974 and retired after a 33 year career. Following his retirement he worked for USDA Wildlife Services and for the Georgia Alabama Land Trust.
An avid outdoorsman, Steve loved hunting and fishing and spent his professional career and his retirement doing what he loved.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Joan Rivers Mangham, for over 50 years. His wife Joan; daughters, Robin Young Lyles and Lindsey Young Martin, and her husband, Paul Martin; grandson, Samuel Finn Lyles; granddaughter, Georgia Claire Lyles; and his beloved Goldendoodle, Jilly; survive him. He also leaves behind his mother, Margaret Jones Young; brother, Dennis Young; and sister, Ginger Young Stone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas E. Young.
A salute to Steve Young’s life will be held at his home in Bremen in the spring.
In lieu of flowers or contributions, Steve would prefer that he be remembered by spending time with loved ones outside enjoying the beauty of nature as he frequently did.
Cremation services were entrusted to Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan.
