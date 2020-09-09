Steve Wilson Wade, 76, of Bremen, died on Sept. 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Corinth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Corinth Church Cemetery.
Please share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.