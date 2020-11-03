C. Steve Hester,
66, of Carrollton, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1954, in
Oak Harbor, Washington, son of the late George Carey Hester and Charlotte Ann Rogers Hester. He was a 1972 Carrollton High School graduate and in 1976 he received a degree in finance from the University
of West Georgia.
He retired from Chick-fil-A in 2018
as senior director
of Strategic Initiatives after having worked with the company
for more than 34 years. He was an active member and deacon of Peachtree Baptist Church
where he also was
a member of Voices
of Faith singing group.
He held a position on the board of Carroll Tomorrow, Tanner Medical Center Foundation and Open Hands United Christian Ministry where he was able to serve the local community.
He is preceded in death by both his parents; and his father-in-law, Frank Southern.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Marcia Southern Hester, of Carrollton; his daughter, Kelly Hester (honorary
son, Jarret Jimenez and his son, Skyler), of Carrollton;
his son, Jordan Hester, of Carrollton; sister, Cherie and Larry Rogers,
of Carrollton;
brother-in-law,
Terry and Brenda Southern, of Gadsden, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Charlotte and John Leach and Glenda Southern all of Gadsden; nieces
and nephews,
Kevin and Crystal Cooke, Ella and
Sadie, Michael
and Catherine
Leach, Daniel and Kerri and
Jay Benefield;
and his mother-in
-law, Nell Southern.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Tuesday, Nov.
3, 2020, at 11 a.m
from Roopville
Road Baptist
Church with Pastor Jerome Mitchell
and the Rev. Doug Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Jarret Jimenez, Brian Rogers, Lance Rogers, Michael Leach, Jay Benefield, Kevin Cooke, Darryl Lesure, and Tim Yancey serving
as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Horn,
Dr. Allan Moore, Danny Shelnutt
and members of
his Chick-fil-A
family.
The family
received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Flowers are welcome but donations are encouraged to be made to the Angiosarcoma Foundation at www.cureasc.org.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the
family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
