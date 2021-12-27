Randy Steve Cummings, 67, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 202,1 after a lengthy stay at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Steve was born on July 19, 1954 in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of Rendal and Fae Cummings. He was preceded in death by his infant son; his father, Rendal Cummings; and two sets of grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jane Cummings; his mother, Fae Cummings of Bowdon; his brothers, Donnie (Lisa) Cummings of Woodland, Alabama, Scott (Phyllis) Cummings of Bowdon, and Shane (Tina) Cummings of Carrollton, Georgia; his sister, Melissa (Jeff) Jones of Bowdon; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. The Rev. Darnell Teal will officiate. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Timmy Holloway, Matt Cummings, Jordan Cummings, Michael Cummings, Tyler Southworth and Hunter Jones. Following the service, interment will be held at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 4-8 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rain
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
