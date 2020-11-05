Mr. Thomas Stevens (Steve) Cash, 65, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.
He was born in Carrollton, Georgia,
on March 30, 1955,
to the late John William (Bill) Cash and Adra Clair Stevens Cash.
A LIFE OF SERVICE
Steve’s life always set an example of service to others. His bright smile and easy-going personality, combined with wisdom and compassionate guidance, benefitted others and touched many.
In his early years, Steve was an active member of the 4-H Club, winning numerous local,
county, district, and state awards that earned master 4-H status while also serving in many leadership positions. He had fond memories of his summers as a camp counselor at
Rock Eagle 4-H
Center in Eatonton, Georgia, Camp Fulton in Atlanta, Georgia,
and Camp Wahsega
in Dahlonega, Georgia. One of his highest
4-H honors was to
be selected for an intern position in the office of the late Georgia Senator Herman Talmadge.
Steve’s professional life spanned two fulfilling careers — banking and teaching.
His banking career began at Carrollton State Bank, then California Federal, and later to Carrollton Federal Savings and Loan, where he rose to Vice President. He was an honor graduate of the Georgia Banking School in 1993. Steve took pride in serving his customers and the communities of Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bowdon, and Bremen. He established the first Carrollton Federal branch in Heard County in Franklin, Georgia, opened the new South Park Branch in Carrollton, and oversaw the restoration and transformation of the historic Smith House which expanded the Carrollton Federal Main Office.
Steve was mentor to many and led his teams with his unique style of humor, compassion and generosity.
In his professional life, Steve served the community as a member of the Carrollton Jaycees and Carrollton Kiwanis Clubs. He played a key role in establishing a new Fairfield Plantation Kiwanis Club and served as one of its first Presidents in 1990. The club is still active today. He was also a Lt. Governor for the Kiwanis Club in 1992.
Later in his career, Steve made a change
to serve the community through education,
and he completed
two additional advanced master’s and specialist degrees in Special Education — English from the University of West Georgia. He served as a special education teacher in the field of English for 25 years, teaching elementary, middle and high school levels at Temple Middle/High School, Central Elementary, Central High School, and Douglas County
High School where he was Department Chair for the Special Education Department, leading over 45 teachers and staff focused on 245
students with all
levels of special education needs. He was well known for going the extra mile to make sure that students, faculty, and staff needs were met. Steve also helped to secure, implement,
and monitor $4.5 million in grant
monies for school improvement and programs.
Through more
than 30 years of teaching, Steve
touched many, many students’ lives and
took pride in their career successes and life achievements.
Well known for
his exceptional
musical talents,
Steve put them to
work to the service of others. He inspired many groups, individuals, children, teens and adults as an educator and performer. Steve served as a private piano and organ teacher and directed the chorus at Temple High School and Central High School. He coached many individuals and teams in local, regional, and state Literary competitions, with several first place awards.
Steve currently served as choir director, children’s choir director, organist, and pianist for Temple United Methodist Church. Steve began as the church organist at the young age of 13. He served in that capacity for over 45 years. A new church organ was purchased in 1969 and dedicated in his honor as well as in memory of other instrumental church leaders. Steve also coordinated, directed, and accompanied the annual Temple community choir Christmas cantata, bringing together various Temple churches and community members.
On April 14, 1984, Steve met his wife, Phyllis, at a Haralson County High School Miss Rebel beauty pageant while he served as a judge, and Phyllis assisted with music. Two years later, Steve and Phyllis married on June 14, 1986. They would laugh, 29 years later, at how fate led him back to teach at the place they first met. The love of music continued with the couple as Phyllis was also a pianist.
Steve and Phyllis were well known for their musical performances together. They served as pianist and organist for Bremen United Methodist Church from 1984 to 1992, and as a piano duet, they accompanied the Carroll County Community Theater musical productions of “Oklahoma”and “South Pacific” and the Carrollton Rotary Club benefit production of “Side By Side By Sondheim”.
They were always amazed that, ironically, their paths had never crossed, even though they both studied piano under Mrs. Sue Ezzell of Bremen, Georgia, for many years. Steve always credited Sue for the development of his musical talents.
The music continued with the couple for many years to come until Steve’s death, performing in and creating a variety of musical programs for churches, the community, and fundraisers as well as playing for a multitude of weddings, receptions, and funerals.
Steve was a graduate of Temple High School and always took great pride in the Temple Tigers. Steve was also a true Georgia Bulldog, graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism, concentrated in Marketing and Public Relations. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Professional Fraternity In Education and Omicron Delta Kappa National Honor Society. He enjoyed advising several local political campaigns with marketing strategies and, later, Phyllis joined him in marketing and advertising for several more political campaigns.
Survivors include
his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Phyllis Bowman-Cash, father- and mother-in-law,
Phil and Shirley Bowman, of Temple, brother- and sister-in-law, Phillip
and Jill Shepherd,
niece and nephew, Emily Shepherd and Alan Shepherd, all of Rome, brothers-in-law, Paul Bowman and Larry Wolfberg, of Atlanta, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside
service will be held
on Thursday, Nov. 5,
2020, at 2 p.m. at
Forest Lawn Memorial Park. All family,
friends, teachers, faculty, staff and students are invited to attend, with Reverend Marc Dwiggins, Reverend Larry Boswell, and Mr. Darrell Stevens officiating. Music will be provided by Denise Brown and Katie Davison, accompanied by Mrs. Sue Ezzell. A special remembrance of previously recorded music by Steve Cash will be featured. Hampton Rowe, Harlan Lambert, Darrell Stevens, Mike Kinney, Michael Clayton, Richard Tucker,
James Hutcheson,
and Alan Shepherd
will serve as pallbearers. John Baxter, Jimmy Riggs, and Mark Holder will serve as honorary pallbearers. The service will be live streamed on www.hightowerfuneralhome.com and later posted on the Hightower Funeral Home website with the obituary.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain more than six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one can be provided for you.
The family extends a very special, loving thank you and heartfelt appreciation to friends, church members, teachers, staff, and students of Haralson, Carroll, and surrounding areas. Your generous outpouring of
love, compassion, concern, prayers,
and remembrances
are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Steve Cash Music Scholarship t
o benefit students of both Temple High School and Haralson County High School. Donations may be sent to P. O. Box 894, Temple, Georgia, 30179. Please note “Steve Cash Music Scholarship” on the memo line of your check, or donate
via Venmo at www.venmo.com/SteveCash
Scholarship.
