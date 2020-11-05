Villa Rica Wildcats - Quarterback Nejeh Pritchett was 11 of 20 for 192 yards, a touchdown, and an interception en route to the win. He also rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries with a TD.

Temple Tigers - Quarterback Cam Vaughn was 13 for 22 for 165 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in loss to Haralson.

Bremen Blue Devils - Andrew Hopson kicked a 50-yard field goal for the Blue Devils in their 26-16 loss to Callaway.

Haralson County Rebels - Clay Hyatt scored on two runs of 1 yard and one from 31 yards and added a 2-point conversion to help the Rebels beat Temple in three overtimes.

