Mr. Steve Barr, 69, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mr. Barr was born on March 25, 1952, in Denver, Colorado, to the late Nolen and Pansy Barr.
Until his retirement, he was the owner of Steve Barr Construction.
Steve was also a deacon in his church as well as a Baptist preacher. In over 35 years of ministry, he was a pastor at many churches in the area.
Steve always worked hard for his family. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and considered it a great privilege to be able to worship with his church family at Corinth Baptist Church.
An avid fisherman, he always looked forward to his next trip to Lake Wedowee. His favorite times were when he was with his family and traveling with the love of his life, Melba.
Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Melba Barr; his daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ann and Jason Grance, of Roopville, Lydia and Chris Cook, of Graham, Alabama, Hannah and Jason Smith, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Aaron and James Esser of Zirconia, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Dylan and Logan Grance, Tyler and Connor Cook, Maverick and Charleigh Bell, Hunter and Tyler Smith, and Josiah, Daniel, and Abigail Esser; his siblings and their spouses, Linda and Byron McKibben, Sharon and Barry Sellars, and Dennis and Sandy Barr; and many extended and church family.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. Bro. Gary Stewart, Bro. Wendell Rush, and Bro. James Esser will officiate. Pallbearers will be R.L. Brazil, Lance Ethridge, Spencer McGhee, Matt McGhee, Zac Messer, and Charles Wilkinson. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Bro. Chris Cook conducting the graveside services.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.