Stephen Greg Spring, 51, of Temple, Georgia, died on Friday, April 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.
