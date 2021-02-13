Stephen Marshall

Mr. Stephen Eugene Marshall,
61, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed
away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Stephen was
born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July
27, 1959, the son of the late Gordon Eugene Marshall and Jane Chapman Marshall.
He was a skilled carpenter having worked for Marshall Homes, and later drove a truck for various trucking companies. He
had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Carroll County Fire Department. Stephen was a proud member of Bible Believers Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Marshall; sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle and Rachel Marshall, of Carrollton, Patrick Stone, of Fruithurst, Alabama, Tristian
and Danielle Stone,
of Fruithurst, Alabama; daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal and Eric Brown, of Roopville, Randi and Willie Runion, of Tallapoosa; 11 grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Jodie Marshall,
of Roopville, John
and Rhonda Marshall, of Franklin, and Tim and Elizabeth Marshall, of Carrollton.
He was preceded
in death by his parents.
Funeral service
will be on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the
chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Marshall and the Rev. Tim Marshall officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time. Pallbearers will be John Marshall Jr., Eric Brown, Rick Nichols, Randall Young, Willie Runion and Bill Marshall.
Interment will be in Welcome United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Marshall officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tanner Medical Foundation, Cancer Center, P.O. Box 695, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
