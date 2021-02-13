Stephen Marshall

Mr. Stephen Eugene Marshall,

61, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed

away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Stephen was

born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July

27, 1959, the son of the late Gordon Eugene Marshall and Jane Chapman Marshall.

He was a skilled carpenter having worked for Marshall Homes, and later drove a truck for various trucking companies. He

had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Carroll County Fire Department. Stephen was a proud member of Bible Believers Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Marshall; sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle and Rachel Marshall, of Carrollton, Patrick Stone, of Fruithurst, Alabama, Tristian

and Danielle Stone,

of Fruithurst, Alabama; daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal and Eric Brown, of Roopville, Randi and Willie Runion, of Tallapoosa; 11 grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Jodie Marshall,

of Roopville, John

and Rhonda Marshall, of Franklin, and Tim and Elizabeth Marshall, of Carrollton.

He was preceded

in death by his parents.

Funeral service

will be on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the

chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Marshall and the Rev. Tim Marshall officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time. Pallbearers will be John Marshall Jr., Eric Brown, Rick Nichols, Randall Young, Willie Runion and Bill Marshall.

Interment will be in Welcome United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Marshall officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tanner Medical Foundation, Cancer Center, P.O. Box 695, Carrollton, GA 30112.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

