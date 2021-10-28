Stephanie Borders

Stephanie Ann Borders, 59, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Mrs. Borders was born in Tampa, Florida, on July 23, 1962, the daughter of the late William Webb Sr. and Elma Goss Webb.
She worked in Human Resources in the medical field and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Freeman Borders; daughters, Kaitlyn Hayes, Michelle Borders; cousin, Darrie Robinson and several grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. William Webb Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Christopher Simonton officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Friday from noon until the service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
