Stella Grace Todd, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
A private family interment will be at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
