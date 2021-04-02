Stefan Hunt-O’Neal, 26, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, March 28,
2021.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery, Bowdon, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.