Starla Bufford, 40, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, Feb, 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
