Stanley Camp

Mr. Stanley Edmon Camp, 71, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Doris Lumsden Camp and the late Rev. N.K. Camp. He earned a Master’s Degree from Georgia Tech and retired with over 40 years of service with Ford Motor Company. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winston.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Gail Warren Camp; son, George Alexander Camp; and a brother, Ronald Camp.
In addition to his mother, Doris Camp, survivors include his wife, Judy Sticher Camp, of Douglasville; children, Sharon & Mark Webster, of Dallas, Georgia; Nathan Camp of Winston, Georgia; Joseph Camp, of LaGrange, Georgia; and Benjamin & Ivy Camp of Bremen, Georgia; stepchildren, Jeremy Moody, of Woodstock, Georgia; and Heather Almond of Douglasville; brother and sister-in-law, Donald & Jewell Camp, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Ann Camp of Winston; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mark Rice officiating. Graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston with Elder Randy Redden presiding. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Nathan E. L. Camp, Seth Camp, Caleb Camp, Joshua Turner, Jason McClung, and Tyler McClung. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
