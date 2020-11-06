Stacy Worthy, 53, died on Oct. 28, 2020.

Grave Side Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Garden or Rest Cemetery on Atlanta Street in Villa Rica, Georgia.

Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home, Villa Rica, GA.

