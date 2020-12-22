Mr. Spencer Lee Posey, 57, of Carrollton passed away on Dec. 19, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel Posey and Mary Kathleen Golden Perine.
Spencer was formerly employed as a welder with Four Seasons and a member of West Georgia Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Berry Posey, of Carrollton; children, Amber & Michael Wilson, of Carrollton, Ryan & Whitney Posey, of Rome, and Devon Posey of Woodland, Alabama; five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Minister Ron Nation officiating.
Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Mausoleum.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
