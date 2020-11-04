Sonia Keith

Sonia Felica Keith was a beloved daughter, granddaughter,

niece, sister, aunt

and cousin. She

had the most

beautiful smile

that would light

up your soul.

When you think of Sonia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life

is fragile and short and should be lived

to the fullest.

“She lived her best life.”

Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse.

Proverbs 3 verse 5 “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not to thine own understanding.”

Sonia passed away peacefully surrounded and supported by

her family the last days of her life.

Sonia was born on April 3, 1970, to Johnny Moreland

and Celia Mitchell. She departed this

life at her home on Oct. 31, 2020.

Sonia’s passion

was shopping, traveling, and hunting with her friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Selia Mitchell, Leon and Louise Mitchell, Herman and Lizzie Mae Moreland. Uncles: Aubrey and Linda Mitchell, Eugene Mitchell, Arthur Joe Ector, Alonda Mitchell, Lamar Mitchell, Milledge Mitchell, and her favorite

uncle Luther P. Mitchell whom

she dearly loved

and missed, Serethia Mitchell, and Richard Porter.

She is survived

by her mother,

Celia Mitchell,

father, Johnny Moreland and stepmother Linda Moreland. Her siblings: Sharon (Larry) Brewer, Nicole Wyatt, Holly Moreland all of Carrollton, GA;

god sisters, Nander Porter and Nakia Thomas; aunts:

Diane (Charles Roundtree) who was always there whenever she called and whom she loved dearly, Patsy Mitchell, Patricia (Charles) Hill, Minnie Mitchell, Sara Mitchell, Willie Joe Mitchell, Ruth (Albert) Kight,

Dolly Cato, Della (Marty) Prothro, Avery (Joe) Brown, Jane Foster, and Julie Brooks; uncles: Richard (Linda) Mitchell, Leon Mitchell, Pastor Ricky (Sonya) Mitchell, Danny (Karen) Moreland, Rex Moreland, Randy (Dinette) Porter;

nieces and nephews: Tracy C. McCoy Jr., Whitney McCoy, Tevin McCoy, Jordan Wyatt, and Brooklyn Tabias; great nieces and nephews: Khristian Duggan, Giniya McCoy,

Jayden McCoy, Jeremiah Brown,

and godniece

Katelyn Wilkerson; goddaughter:

Kiera Henderson

and her son, Josiah; godson Brian

Wood and his

two boys, Eli and Maddie; best friend, Latandra and Cecil Wood; and special friend, Charlie

Keith.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved

her.

The family of

Sonia Keith would

like to thank you

all for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy shown following her

passing. Your support at this breathtaking time was a great comfort to all of the family. We want to especially thank CTCA of Newnan

and Infiniti Hospice for your excellent

care and services.

To send flowers to the family of Sonia Keith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 5
Service
Thursday, November 5, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
3176 Tyus-Carrollton Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.