Sonia Keith

Sonia Felica Keith was a beloved daughter, granddaughter,
niece, sister, aunt
and cousin. She
had the most
beautiful smile
that would light
up your soul.
When you think of Sonia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life
is fragile and short and should be lived
to the fullest.
“She lived her best life.”
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse.
Proverbs 3 verse 5 “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not to thine own understanding.”
Sonia passed away peacefully surrounded and supported by
her family the last days of her life.
Sonia was born on April 3, 1970, to Johnny Moreland
and Celia Mitchell. She departed this
life at her home on Oct. 31, 2020.
Sonia’s passion
was shopping, traveling, and hunting with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Selia Mitchell, Leon and Louise Mitchell, Herman and Lizzie Mae Moreland. Uncles: Aubrey and Linda Mitchell, Eugene Mitchell, Arthur Joe Ector, Alonda Mitchell, Lamar Mitchell, Milledge Mitchell, and her favorite
uncle Luther P. Mitchell whom
she dearly loved
and missed, Serethia Mitchell, and Richard Porter.
She is survived
by her mother,
Celia Mitchell,
father, Johnny Moreland and stepmother Linda Moreland. Her siblings: Sharon (Larry) Brewer, Nicole Wyatt, Holly Moreland all of Carrollton, GA;
god sisters, Nander Porter and Nakia Thomas; aunts:
Diane (Charles Roundtree) who was always there whenever she called and whom she loved dearly, Patsy Mitchell, Patricia (Charles) Hill, Minnie Mitchell, Sara Mitchell, Willie Joe Mitchell, Ruth (Albert) Kight,
Dolly Cato, Della (Marty) Prothro, Avery (Joe) Brown, Jane Foster, and Julie Brooks; uncles: Richard (Linda) Mitchell, Leon Mitchell, Pastor Ricky (Sonya) Mitchell, Danny (Karen) Moreland, Rex Moreland, Randy (Dinette) Porter;
nieces and nephews: Tracy C. McCoy Jr., Whitney McCoy, Tevin McCoy, Jordan Wyatt, and Brooklyn Tabias; great nieces and nephews: Khristian Duggan, Giniya McCoy,
Jayden McCoy, Jeremiah Brown,
and godniece
Katelyn Wilkerson; goddaughter:
Kiera Henderson
and her son, Josiah; godson Brian
Wood and his
two boys, Eli and Maddie; best friend, Latandra and Cecil Wood; and special friend, Charlie
Keith.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved
her.
The family of
Sonia Keith would
like to thank you
all for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy shown following her
passing. Your support at this breathtaking time was a great comfort to all of the family. We want to especially thank CTCA of Newnan
and Infiniti Hospice for your excellent
care and services.
