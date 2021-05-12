Soloman Savdie

Dr. Soloman Y. Savdie, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
He was born and raised in Israel on Jan. 15, 1933.
He traveled to the United States where he resided in Carroll County, Georgia. He received his doctorate
in General Surgery
and was a surgeon
with Tanner Health System for more than
30 years before retirement.
In addition to
his parents, he is preceded in death
by his siblings, and other immediate and extended family.
In keeping with
Dr. Savdie’s wishes,
his body has been cremated and no
service is scheduled
at this time.
Martin and
Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.