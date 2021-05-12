Soloman Savdie

Dr. Soloman Y. Savdie, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was born and raised in Israel on Jan. 15, 1933.

He traveled to the United States where he resided in Carroll County, Georgia. He received his doctorate

in General Surgery

and was a surgeon

with Tanner Health System for more than

30 years before retirement.

In addition to

his parents, he is preceded in death

by his siblings, and other immediate and extended family.

In keeping with

Dr. Savdie’s wishes,

his body has been cremated and no

service is scheduled

at this time.

Martin and

Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

