Ms. Shirley Mann Yancey, 78, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1942, in Temple, the daughter of the late Joe “J.M.” Mann and the late Sara Mote Mann. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Mann.
Ms. Yancey was of the Baptist faith and a member at Bethel Baptist in Temple. She was employed by Carroll County School Systems for greater than 40 years, working in the lunchroom at Villa Rica Elementary School and driving a school bus for the Villa Rica schools. She touched many lives, especially the students in the Villa Rica school system. Ms. Yancey always left a positive, lasting impression on everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Rick) Jordan, of Temple, Tricia Smith, of Bremen, and Rose (Chris) Vaughn, of Carrollton; her son, Terry (Kathy Parker) Yancey, of Temple; her grandchildren, Stephanie Allred of Heflin, Alabama, Terri Leigh Ann Yancey, of Sand Rock, Alabama, Kayla Thomas, of Temple, Darrell Vaughn and Lexi Vaughn, both of Carrollton; nine great-grandchildren; her former husband, Robert Yancey, and his wife, Joyce, of Leesburg, Alabama; her beloved dog and companion, Baby, and many nieces, nephews, other family members and many close friends.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Rev. Shae Tallent officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Jordan, Mike Harris, Nick Nicholas, Dylan Lahmann, Jacob Hannan, and Frank Roberson. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Thomas. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
