Mrs. Shirley Louise Bennett Pope, 74, of Buchanan, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.
She was born on April 1, 1947, in Buchanan, the daughter of the late Eula Mae Harper Bennett and Harvey Bennett.
Shirley retired from the United States Postal Service in Bremen, Georgia,
as a city carrier after 25 years of service. She loved her job
and the people on her mail route. Shirley enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with her family. She loved to go shopping with her coupons each week and show people how much money she saved. She would then give all her bargains away to the people
she loved.
Shirley battled hard against cancer for over four years. She was known to family and friends as one of the toughest people ever. She never complained and viewed each day as a miracle.
Shirley is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Johnny Pope; sons, Curtis Pope, Tony Pope and his spouse, Julie; grandchildren Lex Pope, Victoria and her spouse, Matt Beach, Morgan Pope, Carter Pope; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Beach.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 15, 2021, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Services will be conducted on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Brannon and Elder Kim Hardin officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Lexington Pope. Curtis Pope, Lexington Pope, Carter Pope, Matt Beach, Preston Worthy and Harvey Bennett will serve as pallbearers. Joey Williams and Chase Williams will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Brannon Perryman Cemetery.
A special thank you goes out for the great care provided by Dr. Denis Morin, Tim Pardoe, PA-C and the Tanner Infusion Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a random act of kindness for someone in need. Shirley would have liked that.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
