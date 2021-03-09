Shirley Myers

Shirley Mulkey Myers, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on March 5, 2021, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
The memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Renew Church: 1111 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton.
Shirley was born in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Sept. 3, 1939, and graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1957.
She worked for Colonial Stores and Southern Bell/BellSouth/AT&T as an executive secretary for 30 years.
She then enjoyed her retirement years living with her daughter, son-in-law, and four grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Carissa Smith, adopted daughter and granddaughter KD Haymen, her grandchildren Duran Smith, Lanae Dickstein, and Lauren McGraw, her sister Bonnie Frazier, her brothers Terry Mulkey and David Mulkey. She was a proud and loving great-grandmother to Eli, Koen, Orion, Lucy, Livvy, and Evalyn.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate aid through memorial donations in memory of Shirley. Donation checks may be made payable to: Carissa Smith, c/o Renew Church, P.O. 130 Box Carrollton, GA 30112 or via PayPal https://paypal.me/carissadawnsmith
