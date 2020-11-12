Mrs. Shirley Ann Kinnard, 77, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Mrs. Kinnard was born on Jan. 10, 1943, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Moyer and Myrtle Knopp Moyer. She earned her accounting degree from Berry College, worked for Sewell Manufacturing and was a homemaker later in life. She loved horses, raising chickens and most of all spending time with family.
Survivors include her husband of almost 58 years, Ronald Victor Kinnard; sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Kinnard, Jeff (Shana) Kinnard, Mark Kinnard and David (Kathy) Kinnard; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Tim Spratlin; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deneen Smith; daughter-in-law, Melanie Kinnard; grandchildren, Katie Kinnard, Wesley Kinnard and great-grandchild, Avery Thomas.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Swafford officiating.
Interment will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Driver officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jon Edward Kinnard, Michael Smith, Jacob Kinnard, Daniel Kinnard, Adam Kinnard, Kyle Kinnard, Zach Spratlin and Corey Kinnard.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
