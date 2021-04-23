Shirley Heard

Mrs. Shirley Jean Lee Heard, 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on April 20, 2021.
She was born on April 25, 1944, in Fitzgerald, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Carl Lee and the late Bertha Mae Bell Lee.
She is a retired school teacher, having taught 30 years at Mt. Zion Elementary. She served for many years as a church pianist, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, David Lee and brother-in-law, Grady Strickland.
Survivors include her husband, Philip Heard, of Carrollton; son, Phillip David (Kelly) Heard, of Whitesburg, Georgia; daughters, Jennifer (Thomas) Braziel, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Beth Chandler, of LaGrange, Georgia, Portia Cohen, of Carrollton, Carla (Brant) McCanless, of Fitzgerald, Olivia (Jamey) Ploof, of Carrollton; sister, Carolyn Strickland, of Roswell, Georgia; brother and sisters-in-law, James and Nan Lee, of Fitzgerald, and Anita Lee, also of Fitzgerald; 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 24,
2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Van Brown officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Brett Butler, Cody Patterson, James Bragg, Brock Boyett, Cayden Smith, Christopher Cohen, McCabe Duncan and Heath Baxter. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
