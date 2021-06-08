Shirley Green

Mrs. Shirley Ruth Robinson Green, 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Mrs. Green was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on March 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Tommy Robinson and Annie Bowie Robinson.
She retired from Grand Union Grocery Store and later retired from the Carroll County School System as a bus driver. She was a devoted member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for 60 years where she taught Sunday school for many years and she also helped start the first senior group there.
Survivors include her children, Johnny (Callie) Green, Cathy (Ricky) Shipp, David (Jan) Green; grandchildren, Michael (Christy) Green, Dana (Greg) Lovvorn, Joseph (Schyler) Green, Derrick (Shelly) Green; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover John Green, brothers, Gene Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, sister, Faye Fernander; and a grandson, Daniel Green.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Cole Lovvorn, Joseph Green, Michael Green, Derrick Green and Greg Lovvorn.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
