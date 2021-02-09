Ms. Shirley Barton Davis, 76, of Villa

Rica, passed away

on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Ms. Davis was born on Wednesday, Sept.

6, 1944, in Valdosta,

the daughter of the

late Sid Lively and Francis Fountain

Lively.

Survivors include

her children, Tammy Barton Townley (Dale), of Villa Rica, April

(Jon), Barton (Denise), of Seattle, Washington, and Dawn Leenerts (Brad), of Waleska, brothers, Phillip Pelletier, of Douglasville, Lamar Pelletier, of Florida, sister, Diane Long, of Cedartown, seven grandchildren, stepgranddaughter, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and two brothers, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Davis

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home with Dale Townley officiating. Music will be provided by Brad Leenerts.

The service will be streamed at www.facebook.com/jcollins

funeralhome.

The family will

receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and

masks MUST be worn.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

