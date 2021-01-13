Mrs. Shirley Jones Chappell, 71, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1949, in Griffin, Georgia, the daughter of the late Rev. Robert Grady Jones and the late Mrs. Allie Beatrice Harbin Jones.
She was a homemaker and a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Paulding County.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Chappell Sr.; two grandchildren, Annie and Jimmy III; sister, Mildred Deaton; brothers, Willis Jones, Dan Jones and Hoke Jones, foster brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Carol Gossett; and best friend of 60 years, Barbara and Albert Hendrix.
Survivors include her children and their partners, Jimmy and Jackie Chappell, of Shalimar, Florida; Carla Chappell and Steve Patterson, of Bremen; and Freda and Danny Taylor, of Bremen; special friend, Cecil Patterson, of Villa Rica; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan McGarity and the Rev. Thomas Harbuck officiating. Interment was at the Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, Georgia.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
