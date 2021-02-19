Mrs. Shirley Anderson, 89, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 5, 1931, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Walter Krahn and the late Frances Haertl Krahn. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School, earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Milwaukee State Teachers College, and worked for many years as a first grade teacher and a substitute teacher.
While living in Wisconsin, she served as President of the American Association of University Women. She was a Girl Scout Leader and was active at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta Georgia, before moving to the West Georgia area.
She enjoyed ceramics, activities at the YMCA, and Shirley loved all animals – large and small. She loved her church and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Krahn.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Richard Anderson of Carrollton, Georgia; children: Martha Owens (Tracy Samples) of Canton, Georgia, Jennifer Anderson of Appleton, Wisconsin, David (Dana) Anderson of Woodstock, Georgia, and Kristine Rowland of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren: Matthew Owens, Sarah Owens, Luke Owens, David Anderson, Danielle Bryant, Anderson Rowland, Maggie Rowland, and Jackson Rowland; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Deacon Gary Atkinson officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Tracy Samples, Luke Owens, Dan Anderson, Anderson Rowland, David Anderson, and Brandon Bryant.
Entombment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, evening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
