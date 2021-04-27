Sherwin Crews

Mr. Sherwin D. Crews, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He was born on March 14, 1935, in Cleburne County, Alabama, the son of the late Henry Crews and the late Ruth Walker Crews. He attended Bowdon High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He retired from Southwire with 35 years of service and enjoyed playing on Southwire’s Golf Team. Besides his passion for golf, he also loved hunting and fishing, gardening, and was a huge GA Bulldogs fan.
Sherwin adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his precious pets. His laughter and smiles were much treasured by family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by sisters, Helen Moore, Laqueta Henderson, and Malinda Punkosdy; brother, Gordon Crews; and great-granddaughter, Rilyn Harper.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Ledford Crews; children, Laura (Michael) Evans, of Carrollton, Donna (Steve) Harper, of Bowdon, Georgia, Stuart (Carol) Crews, of Whitesburg, Georgia, and Marcia (Gilbert) Iverson, of Woodland, Alabama; grandchildren, Brandon Lowery, Jacob Harper, Brian Crews, Levi Crews, Dustin Iverson, Devin Iverson, Ginger Crews, Shanda Knowles and Cierra McCormick; 13 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Pastor Cranval Ledford officiating. Grandsons will proudly serve as pallbearers. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherwin’s honor are requested for PGA Hope, American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
