Sherry Ann McGinty, 72, of Villa Rica, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
