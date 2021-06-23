Sherry Ann McGinty, 72, of Villa Rica, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry McGinty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.