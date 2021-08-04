Sherri Delaine Buchanan, 56, of Carrollton, passed away on July 31, 2021.
She was born on June 26, 1965, in Newnan, Georgia, daughter to the late Roy Buchanan and the late Willeane Miles Buchanan.
Sherri was a fan of NASCAR racing and her family considered her a master gardener. She also enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables for her friends and family.
She is survived by her two sisters, Denise Perry, and Debra and Buddy Thomas; brother, Randy and Tami Miles; and several nieces and nephews.
Per the family’s wishes, Ms. Buchanan will be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
