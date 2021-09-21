Sherrell Dean Fordyce, 86, of Roopville, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1934, in Littleton, West Virginia, son of the late Aubrey and Emma Stout Fordyce.
He was a Hundred High School graduate and was a member of West Georgia Church of Christ. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years where he retired as chief radio operator.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ervin Fordyce, and Donald and Jane Fordyce.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dean M. Fordyce, of Roopville; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Phil Cantrell, of Roopville, and Nancy and Mike Moore, of San Diego, California; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Kathy Fordyce, of New Freeport, Pennsylvania, and John and Donita Fordyce, of Mannington, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Kay Fordyce, of New Freeport, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was conducted on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from West Georgia Church of Christ with Pastor Tom Tucker and Pastor Glenn Gray officiating. Interment followed in the Roopville City Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers were Nick Tucker, Andrew Tucker, Joshua Tucker, Phil Cantrell, Dr. Keith Berry, Ken Smith and Ethan Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Willis Lusk, Joe Engleberg, Sterling Dorsey, Bobby Holcombe and Joe Willey. The U.S. Navy provided military honors.
The family received friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.