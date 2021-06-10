Formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, Sheron Rundall, born on May 10, 1970, passed away on May 2, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida.
She was a 1988 graduate of Central High School, as well as a graduate of the University of West Georgia, Huntingdon College and the University of Alabama with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English Literature and Library Science. Her interests included reading, travel, music, shopping and line dancing.
Survivors are her mother Glenda Rundall of Lillian, Alabama, and her uncle Gary Helton of Atmore, Alabama.
Sheron was preceded in death by her father Alan Rundall and her maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. John Helton.
