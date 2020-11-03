Mrs. Shelby Buchanan Grainger, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia. She was 65.
Shelby was born on Sept. 12, 1955, in Roanoke, Alabama, to the late Brooksie and Annie Buchanan. She worked for BBI in Bowdon for many years before opening her very own daycare in her home. After caring for many children, she went to work for SII in Carrollton before opening her own successful business, Alterations and More. Shelby and her husband, Donnie, made shades for Shade America, located in Florida, and was always doing alterations for the Bowdon area!
Shelby was a member of Tyus Baptist Church. She and Donnie loved traveling, especially taking Grandma Grainger to Florida to pick up seashells. Shelby loved riding her motorcycle on day trips, but most of all she loved her family and lived her life for them. She always made sure everyone felt loved and would do anything for them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lyndle Buchanan, and her sister, Jennifer Buchanan.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Grainger, to whom she was married to for 47 years; her sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Andrea Grainger, and Scott and Amy Grainger; her seven grandchildren; and Grandma Grainger who lived with her and Donnie four days a week. She is also survived by her siblings, Wanda, Janice, Diane, Raburn, Thomas, and Gerald.
A private graveside service will be held at Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held for all who wish to attend.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.