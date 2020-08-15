Sheila Watts Gay, 60, of Waco, Georgia, died on August 10, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1942 Five Points Road in Waco.
A private Memorial Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
