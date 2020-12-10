Shelia Cook, 67, of Roopville, Georgia, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ephesus Christian Church, 962 Ephesus Church Road in Whitesburg, Georgia. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.