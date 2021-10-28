Sharon Minor, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THIS ATTEND THESE EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
