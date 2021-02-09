Sharon Elaine Truitt Lindsey, 60, of Grovetown, Georgia, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica
on Wednesday, Feb.
10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
The family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask for the safety of the family and everyone attending the visitation and service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.