Sharon Elaine Truitt Lindsey, 60, of Grovetown, Georgia, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica

on Wednesday, Feb.

10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.

The family asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask for the safety of the family and everyone attending the visitation and service.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.