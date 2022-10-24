Sharon Kimberly Austin Newell, age 54 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born January 19, 1968, in Sharon, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Paul E. Austin and the late Shirley E. Hicks.
Robert Montgomery once said, “home, the spot of earth supremely blessed, a dearer, sweeter spot than all the rest”. This is a sentiment with which Sharon agreed. She loved her home and the peace that it provided her. Sharon was a devoted wife, exceptional homemaker, caring mother, and loved her cats.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Scott Newell; children, Nicholas & Lani North, Mark & Ansley Newell, Rebecca Newell, and Bradley Scott Newell; grandchildren, Reid North, Collins North, and Hank Newell; her special mom, Ellen Gibson, and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Marie Austin.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Chris Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, her body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
