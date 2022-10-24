Sharon Kimberly Austin Newell

Sharon Kimberly Austin Newell, age 54 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born January 19, 1968, in Sharon, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Paul E. Austin and the late Shirley E. Hicks.

Robert Montgomery once said, “home, the spot of earth supremely blessed, a dearer, sweeter spot than all the rest”. This is a sentiment with which Sharon agreed. She loved her home and the peace that it provided her. Sharon was a devoted wife, exceptional homemaker, caring mother, and loved her cats.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Newell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

