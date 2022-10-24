Sharon Kimberly Austin Newell

Carrollton Trojans - LB Montreze Smith - Had 7 tackles including two tackles for a loss in a 28-19 region win over Westlake.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Rushed for 131 yards and three TDs in a 28-19 region win over Westlake.

Central Lions - RB Jonaz Walton - Rushed for 116 yards a two TDs and also caught a 17-yard TD in a 51-6 region win over Southeast Whitfield.

Central Lions - QB Devan Powell - Passed for 135 yards and three TDs and also rushed for one TD in a 51-6 region win over Southeast Whitfield.

Heard County Braves - QB Shaun Swofford - Passed for 153 yards and three TDs in a 28-10 win over Mt. Zion.

