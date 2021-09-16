Scott Kenneth Lankford, 46, of Buchanan, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
In keeping with Scott’s wishes he will be cremated following the service.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Lankford family.
